Love Island is back for its second-ever winter edition.

The hit ITV dating reality show returned to screens on 16 January, with Maya Jama hosting for the first time.

This year, the contestants are in South Africa in the hope of finding love.

One of the contestants is Tanya Manhenga, a biomedical student and social media star from Liverpool.

Find out more about Tanya below.

What does Tanya do?

Tanya is a biomedical student and a social media influencer with over 20k followers. She’s previously worked with fashion brands like Boohoo and Ego footwear.

Tanya has Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation condition. She says, however, that “you may not even notice it”. Tanya said she doesn’t care about covering up the pigmentation on her lip and in her hair, adding that “it’s a vibe”.

What is Tanya looking for on Love Island?

Tanya didn’t reveal too much about her type before going on the show, but she did mention what she’s not looking for from her potential love interests.

The contestant revealed that she immediately gets the “ick” if men “don’t wear socks in the house”, adding: “Why are your feet flapping all around the house?”

What’s Tanya’s Instagram?

You can find Tanya on @talkswithtt_, but this year all the contestants’ pages are disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked all contestants to make their accounts “dormant” while they are on the show so that nothing can be published on their behalf, in efforts to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.