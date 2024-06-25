For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have shot down speculation that their The Bear characters Carmy and Sydney are headed for romance.

The third season of the hit restaurant drama is set to arrive on Wednesday (June 26), a day earlier than previously announced.

Vanity Fair reports that White and Edebiri were asked at a press conference on Monday whether fans of the show could expect a romance between their characters, and the pair both responded with a resounding: “No.”

White added: “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].”

The Bear follows award-winning chef Carmy as he attempts to turn his dead brother’s sandwich shop into a fine dining destination.

The chaotic comedy-drama, documenting the lives of the employees of the Chicago sandwich shop, was one of the biggest successes at this year’s TV celebrations, including the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Critics Choice Awards.

open image in gallery Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri attend the Governor’s Gala for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, January 2024 ( Getty Images )

White, Edebiri, and their co-star Ebon Moss-Bacharach were repeatedly rewarded for their acting skills, along with the series in general.

The show first debuted in 2022, followed by a second season in 2023.

Despite the third season not having aired yet, it has been reported that the show has already been picked up for a fourth season.

Corey Hendrix, who plays Gary “Sweeps” Woods in The Bear, recently spoke to The Independent about the series’ future.

“Of course, I want to say it can go on forever. But I think we can easily do like four more seasons or something,” he said. “Because the first two seasons were a lot but I still feel like we haven’t really gotten there yet.”

He continued: “The first season is the introduction. The second season, it’s like we’re trying to see if we can build this restaurant and now [in season three] it’s like, okay let’s see what happens. Let’s see if this is a good idea. So I still think it’s like everyone’s still trying to get there. So I feel like there are plenty more seasons left in The Bear.”

It is thought that the decision to film two seasons of the program without a break is due to the schedules of the actors, with White and Edebiri being particularly in demand.

White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in a new biopic, while Edebiri can currently be heard voicing the character of Envy in Inside Out 2.