Jeremy Allen White is reportedly the favourite to land the role of Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

The Bear star, 33, is being considered for the film adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

According to a report in Deadline, indie studio A24 are also in talks to make the film.

Springsteen’s Nebraska, which was released in 1982, is one of the darker and more introspective entries in Springsteen’s discography.

The Boss recorded it on four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom a couple of years before he and the E Street Band would released their most commercially successful album, Born in the U.S.A.

The movie is being developed by producer Scott Stuber in his first major film project since leaving his influential role as head of film at Netflix.

Jeremy Allen White (left) and Bruce Springsteen in 1987 (Getty)

Earlier this year, White took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the FX series, The Bear.

Springsteen, 74, is reportedly involved in the new film project along with his longtime manager Jon Landau.

Earlier today it was announced that the singer-songwriter will make history as the first international songwriter to receive the prestigious Ivors Academy fellowship.

The Academy is the UK’s professional association for songwriters and composers and previous winners of the accolade include Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Joan Armatrading, alongside Genesis singer Peter Gabriel, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and former The Police frontman Sting, who received the award in 2023.

The 74-year-old US singer-songwriter will be the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour in its 80-year history. A presentation at Grosvenor House in London will take place on 23 May to mark the occasion.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy,” the artist said.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.

“This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

The musician has been performing for 52 years, and returned to the stage last week after health issues forced him to postpone his 2023 world tour. Several US Tour dates for The E Street Band were cancelled in September last year, as “The River” musician underwent treatment for peptic ulcer disease.