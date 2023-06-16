Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond left Richard Hammond outraged with her brutal assessment of The Grand Tour.

Richard hosted BBC Two motoring series Top Gear from 2002 until 2015 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

When the BBC decided not to renew Clarkson’s contract, due to an altercation the host had behind-the-scenes, both Hammond and May decided to quit the series.

The trio went on to create a new series for Prime Video, titled The Grand Tour, which is one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits.

Top Gear continued with new hosts, including Chris Evans, Matt Le Blanc, and, as of 2019, it’s been hosted by Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

Richard appeared on This Morning on Friday (16 June) where co-host Alison didn’t hold back with her assessment of The Grand Tour.

"I love The Grand Tour, but I gotta say – I said it to you earlier – it's basically Top Gear,” Alison said, laughing.

Richard, with a smile on his face, replied: “You are mean. You’ve been saying that off-camera. We’ve re-invented ourselves everytime. It’s fresh and new. We haven’t been pedaling the same old stuff, so do not say that.”

Alison’s co-host Dermot O’Leary laughed awkwardly as Alison continued to make her point, saying: “Richard, please stay for the interview..”

Hammond went on: “The Grand Tour. T is Top, G is Gear and then you got T. Top Gear Two – it’s the same programme, innit?

Richard Hammond on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

The presenter was promoting a new Grand Tour special, titled eurocrash, which is available to stream on Prime Video now.

Top Gear has halkted filming after Flintoff was involved in a car crash on the set of the series.

The former cricketer and TV host, 45, was airlifted to hospital last December after suffering an accident while filming scenes for the forthcming run.

Flintoff’s car, an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3, is said to have flipped over and slid along the track, when he was driving at a high speed.

He suffered a broken rib, as well as facial and jaw injuries as a result of the accident.