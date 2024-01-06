Who is Owl on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK is back, and with it a brand new cast of mystery contestants.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the series tasks Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross with guessing which stars are hidden behind elaborate costumes, as each one sings a cover of a popular song in front of them.

Whoever makes it through to the end of the competition will join previous winners including Busted star Charlie Simpson, Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, and singers Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia.

There are 12 characters this season, six of whom were introduced when the new season launched on 30 December.

The final six will appear in tonight’s episode (Saturday 6 January). This includes Owl, who declares: “I just want to have fun!”

That’s not much for fans to go on, but the episode will undoubtedly reveal more clues. Viewers (and the judges) might also be able to guess at the star’s identity once they hear them singing.

Owl on The Masked Singer UK (ITV)

Other characters appearing on tonight’s episode include Air Fryer, Bubble Tea and Chicken Caesar.

In the first episode, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather, with some fans grumbling that they would have loved to see her go further in the competition.

However, Warwick previously participated in The Masked Singer US in 2020, where she pointed out the difficulties of trying to disguise her remarkable voice.

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

McCall, who made Masked Singer history last year with the most amount of correct guesses, said she doesn’t have any secret techniques or knowledge that helps her one-up her fellow judges.

“I might be a one hit wonder!” she said. “I don’t like it when I know 100 per cent who it is. It actually takes the fun out of it for me. It’s much more enjoyable when you think, “do you know what? I think it’s this person, but I’m probably wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.