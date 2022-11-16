Jump to content

The Simpsons producer reveals series predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run

The show has correctly guessed the future once again

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 16 November 2022 14:02
The Simpsons appears to predict Capitol riots

The Simpsons producer has revealed the series predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

On Tuesday (15 November), Trump, who was US president from 2017 to 2021, launched his new campaign despite losing the election to Joe Biden in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” the former president said.

In the wake of the announcement, Simpsons producer Al Jean reminded fans that the sitcom somehow guessd these turn of events.

On Twitter, Jean shared a still from a 2015 short that was released on YouTube, titled “Trumptastic Journey”.

The mini episode saw Homer sent on “an extraordinary journey” following “a close encounter” with the former president’s hairpiece.

At one stage, Homer is seen flying over a presidential campaign sign emblazoned with the words: “Trump 2024.”

‘The Simpsons’ predicted Trump’s 2024 presidential run

(Fox)

The Simpsons has “predicted the future” several times in the past, with fans regularly highlighting the show’s ability to foreshadow seemingly unforeseeable occurrences.

