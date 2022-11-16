Jump to content

Jojo Siwa criticises Candace Cameron Bure for ‘rude and hurtful’ remarks about ‘traditional marriage’

‘Queen of Christmas’ Bure said her new channel would not be featuring LGBT+ festive films

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 16 November 2022 07:34
Candace Cameron Bure explains why JoJo Siwa called her the 'rudest' celebrity

Jojo Siwa has labelled Candace Cameron Bure “rude and hurtful” after the Full House star announced she would be appearing in Christmas films that focused on “traditional marriage”, not LGBT+ relationships.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, former Hallmark darling Bure, who is known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.

With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether Great American Family would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.

Bure said no, adding: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

On Tuesday (15 November) night, Siwa, who announced that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, shared her frustration at Bure’s words.

Referencing her public feud with the actor from earlier this summer, the 19-year-old posted a screenshot of an article paraphrasing Bure’s comments to say that there would be “no gays” on her channel.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ [people], but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa responded.

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Siwa was supported in the comment section, with actor Alyssa Milano commenting: “Thank you for being such a positive role model for my children. Love you so much.”

“You know I love you,” Jodie Sweetin added, while Maddie Ziegler wrote: “Go off Jojo!!!!!!”

The Independent has contacted Bure’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Siwa and Bure exchanged messages after Nickelodeon star Siwa called Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

Bure appeared to respond by posting a Bible verse to Instagram.

