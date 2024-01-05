The White Lotus season 3 cast members announced

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs are among a handful of actors who have been confirmed for season three of The White Lotus.

The Scream 3 alum and Harry Potter star will be joined by Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong in the forthcoming season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning wealth satire. Natasha Rothwell is also set to reprise her fan-favourite role as Belinda. Additional castings are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Season three will welcome a whole host of new characters. It will be set in Thailand with production scheduled to begin in February in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, a press release states.

The first season centered on a group of hotel guests staying at the titular, luxury chain’s Hawaii franchise, while season two followed a new group who stayed at its Sicilian location.

For the next installment, HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“We are honoured to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus,” Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said in a statement.

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” Kiatphaibool added.

Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ season one (HBO)

“Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

Last month, White’s former collaborator, Jack Black, spilt the truth on rumours that he would be joining the show. “I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory,” Black told Vanity Fair.

In a November interview with Entertainment Weekly, White hinted at a “supersized” season three. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing ... I’m super excited about the content of the season,” he said.

The White Lotus season three is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.