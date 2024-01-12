The White Lotus rounds out season 3 cast with five new additions

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White Lotus has announced five new additions to its season three cast.

Serbian-Russian actor and producer Milos Bikovic (South Wind), German actor Christian Friedel (Zone of Interest), New Zealand actor Morgana O’Reilly (Neighbours), Sri Lankan actor Shalini Peiris (The Arc) and Thai actor Patravadi Mejudhon have signed on to the forthcoming installment of the hit HBO series, Deadline reports.

They join returning Natasha Rothwell, as well as a handful of new actors, including Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs, who were confirmed last week.

Season three of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series will be set in Thailand, with production scheduled to begin in February in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

The debut season of The White Lotus centered on a group of hotel guests staying at the fictional titular luxury chain’s Hawaii franchise, while season two followed a new group who stayed at its Sicilian location.

“We are honoured to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus,” Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said in a statement.

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” Kiatphaibool added.

Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe on season two of ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO)

“Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

White has previously teased a “supersized” season three. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing... I’m super excited about the content of the season,” he told Entertainment Weekly in November.

Last month, the director and creator’s former collaborator, Jack Black, dismissed rumours that he would be joining the show. “I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory,” Black told Vanity Fair.

The White Lotus season three is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.