Dermot O’Leary ‘scolds’ Alison Hammond after ‘unprofessional’ This Morning behaviour

Alison Hammond was forced to apologise toThis Morning viewers following an “unprofessional” moment that distracted Dermot O’Leary.

Hammond was co-hosting the ITV daytime series alongside O’Leary on Friday (12 January) when her mobile phone could be heard in the background, distracting her presenting partner while he was speaking.

After hearing a phone notification, O’Leary said to Hammond: “Oh my God, have you not turned it off?”

To this, a flustered Hammond, who was recently praised for shutting down Sir Cliff Richard’s “fat-shaming” comments, replied: “I did turn it off! That’s not me! That wasn’t me!” She then picked up her phone and, smiling, said: “Oh, it was,” to which O’Leary and guest chef Phil Vickery erupted into laughter.

Hammond, who claimed she “had it on aeroplane mode”, apologised to viewers, stating; “I am so sorry. How unprofessional.” O’Leary, looking over Hammond’s shoulder at the phone, then added: “To be fair, she was on aeroplane mode. It’s not your fault.”

Hammond, who previously stopped a live broadcast of the series so she could tell her postman where to leave a package, was one of the favourites to replace Holly Willoughby as a full-time This Morning presenter after the show’s former host stepped down in 2023.

According to reports, Hammond, who first joined the show in 2002, turned down the role, which is said to have gone to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. According to sources, they will have the same salary of approximately £550,000 each, which is £150,000 less than what Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were earning. The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Last year was a controversial one for This Morning due to Schofield’s resignation, which was initially believed to be the result of a growing feud with Willoughby. However, days after he quit the programme, the presenter sensationally admitted to lying about having an affair with a much younger male employee.

He was subsequently dropped by his agent, YMU, and resigned from ITV altogether.

‘This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary distracted as Alison Hammond’s phone goes off live on-air (ITV)

Willoughby’s decision to quit the show in October – after 14 years – came after a fright in her personal life; the host was given “indefinite leave” after a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Hammond and O’Leary typically host Friday instalments of This Morning.