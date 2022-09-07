Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thomas & Friends will introduce its first-ever autistic character, appearing alongside Thomas the Tank Engine, later this month.

On Wednesday (7 September), it was reported that nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia will be heard as Bruce the Brake Car on the hit children’s TV show, beginning 21 September.

Garcia, who hails from Reading, UK, was cast to play the character with the help of the National Autistic Society (NAS), the BBC reported.

In its statement about Bruce the Brake Car, published by The Guardian, Mattel said it had “carefully curated” the character to “ensure an accurate fictional representation of autism”.

The US toy giant, which acquired the company behind Thomas the Tank Engine in 2011, said the character rolls in reverse at the end of the train – “giving him a unique perspective on the world”.

Bruno is described as a “joyful, pun-making brake car” who is detail-oriented and enjoys schedules, routine and knows where all the tracks lead in the area, Press Association reported.

He uses the lantern on his red exterior to communicate his emotional state, and can create ear defenders by puffing out steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises.

In an interview with Press Association, Garcia said winning the role of Bruno was like a “dream”.

“It’s great that they are representing autistic characters because I watch the Thomas & Friends series and for there to be an autistic character makes me feel very happy and excited,” he continued.

He also said he can relate to Bruce’s character in certain ways, explaining: “His ear defenders I do relate to, because if there’s a really loud noise I can’t cope.”

“I can get quite worried about things,” Garcia added, “[And] I have to think of new strategies, same as Bruno.”

Nine-year-old austistic actor Elliot Garcia will voice the character of Bruce the Brake car on ‘Thomas & Friends’ (PA)

Bruce the Brake Car’s character and storylines were reportedly developed collaboratively by US autism organisations including the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California as well as autistic writers and spokespeople.

Reacting to the new character, Tom Purser, head of guidance, volunteering and campaigns at the NAS, said: “It’s important that everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 school-age autistic children in the UK and they want to see their stories told, but it’s also important that non-autistic children get insight and understanding into what it can be like to be autistic.”

Christopher Keenan, senior vice president and executive producer of global content development and production at Mattel, said great “care and thought” went into the development of Bruce’s character.

“We can’t wait for audiences to meet and love Bruno as much as we do,” he added, in a statement.

Bruno will be seen in future episodes of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! on Channel 5’s Milkshake from 21 September at 7am.

Additional reporting by Press Association.