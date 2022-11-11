Jump to content

Toff and Stanley Johnson think Matt Hancock could win I’m a Celebrity

The two ex-contestants were weighing in on Hancock’s controversial inclusion in the programme

Megan Graye
Friday 11 November 2022 13:37
Comments
Stanley Johnson defends Boris and partygate scandal

Georgina Toffolo and Stanley Johnson think Matt Hancock could win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Toffolo (aka Toff) and Johson – who is Boris Johnson’s father – took part in the reality series five years ago. Toff went on to win the competition.

During an interview with This Morning on Friday 4 November, Toff who has been a member of the Tory party since she was at school, said: “I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative Party, ever.”

“What Matt is doing is, I think, showing to the country that the man who was meant to be in control of our health going through this pandemic, not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught, he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money on the show and flaunting it in front of people that lost so many loved ones and went through the most horrific pain.”

But now it appears her views towards the politician have softened.

“What I’ve tried to do this week is compartmentalise,” Toff said while being interviewed on This Morning again on Friday 11 November alongside Johnson.

“You can’t help feeling a tiny bit sorry for him,” she added. “He’s craving likability”

However Johnson disagreed that he was desperate to be liked: “The guy is a very likeable guy,” he said.

Both ex-contestants seemed to believe Hancock could go on to win the programme.

“I absolutely think he could win it,” Johnson said. Toff agreed, adding: “He’s doing well, what we’re saying isn’t an uncommon thought.”

The pair gave their thoughts on Hancock’s recent bushtucker trials. “He did prove himself, if redemption comes through suffering he’s on his way,” Johnson said.

“Yes, he probably made a mistake in going in but he’s going to earn his spurs on that [the bushtucker trial].”

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Toff and Johnson then discussed Hancock’s controversial affair with Gina Coladangelo, which emerged after he was caught kissing her in leaked CCTV footage.

The politician discussed the indiscretion on Thursday night’s (10 November) episode of the show saying he “messed up” but that he “fell in love”.

When asked his thoughts on the conversation, Johnson said: “My feeling is we have got to move on from that.”

“I think he’s going to go from strength to strength,” he added.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9pm.

