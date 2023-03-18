Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Toni Collette had no time for an interviewer who asked about her recent divorce.

In December last year, the Hereditary star announced that she was separating from her husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years of marriage.

The announcement came after photographs of Galafassi were published in the Daily Mail showing him and another woman kissing, sitting together and holding hands on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

In an interview with The Times to promote her forthcoming Amazon Prime series, The Power, the Australian actor was asked whether meditation was helping her amid “a shaky old time with her relationship”.

“I’m not having a shaky time at all,” she responded. “That’s a big assumption.”

The Times’ Polly Vernon writes that she apologised and asked, “So, you’re doing ok?”

“I’m doing very well. Thank you for your concern. It’s not something I really want to talk about publicly, but I am fine. More than fine,” Collette said.

Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi arrive at the 2006 ARIA Hall of Fame at the Regent Theatre (Getty Images)

The couple released a joint statement on social media at the time of their divorce, which read: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

However, The Times notes that after the photos of Galafassi surfaced, the statement was updated to read: “After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing.”

The former couple share two children together, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old Arlo Robert.

Galafassi is apparently now dating chiropractor Shannon Egan, the woman he was photographed on a beach date with.

Collette and Galafassi, who are both Australian, began first met in 2002 at an album launch party. They were married the following year in a Buddhist ceremony.

In The Power – an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 bestseller – Collette plays Margot Cleary-Lopez, mayor of Seattle, a politician attempting to operate in a world women have suddenly developed the ability to deliver electric shocks through their hands, making them the dominant sex.

The Power is available on Prime Video from 31 March.