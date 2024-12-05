Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tulisa Contostavlos has responded after sparking mystery and intrigue after she failed to meet her former I’m a Celebrity campmate, Melvin Odoom after he was voted off of the show on Tuesday.

Tulisa, 36, was the third star to be voted off, having been eliminated by the public on Monday, after finding herself in the bottom two with dancer, Oti Mabuse.

However, the former X-Factor judges’s activity has raised eyebrows. Firstly, she deleted all of her social media posts about the show and was then absent when greeting Odoom as he returned to the hotel.

As part of the show, friends and family of the eliminated contestants, and all the previously evicted campmates, wait at the Marriott Hotel to greet the celebrity once they have been eliminated, which is documented by ITV’s camera crew.

At the time of writing, it is unclear why Tulisa and her friends, Michelle and Daniel, failed to make an appearance.

The singer also skipped an appearance on the aftershow, I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked. During Tuesday’s episode, host Joel Dommet told viewers would not be on the show for “personal reasons,” adding: “Tulisa won’t be joining us on the sofa tonight, but former Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott is here instead to give us all her Jungle insights.”

Tulisa has since broken her silence, admitting in an Instagram post that she has “cleared things up” and said she “needs some time” after deleting her social media posts and not going on the spin-off show.

In the clip, she said: “I’m just doing a little video to clear a couple things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

“I was on my Instagram trying to have a nice little scroll at some funny stuff. I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

She added: “‘And I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill. This is all feeling just a little bit much at the moment. I’m just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle. Then when the time is right and I’ve had a little time to process I’m going to make my own reels of all my best bits I really like.”

( ITV )

It comes after Contostavlos had hinted that some of her fellow campmates were “fake” when in front of the television cameras.

The former X Factor judge appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday where she was asked if she had made friendships for life in the jungle.

She said: “I feel like I have with some of them. I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.”

In her post-exit interview with Ant and Dec, the singer described her time on the show as a “whirlwind, adding that she “100 per cent” feels like a changed person as she feels “more appreciative of life”.

She also revealed the Bushtucker Trials were “as bad” as she was expecting them to be, but was complimentary of her fellow campmates.

Tulisa told Ant and Dec that she liked the fact the other celebrities featured on this year’s show “were mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were all going through”.