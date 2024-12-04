Tulisa breaks silence after deleting I’m A Celeb posts and cancelling TV appearance

I’m A Celebrity contestant Tulisa Contostavlos has “cleared things up” and said she “needs some time” after deleting her social media posts and not going on the spin-off show.

The N-Dubz singer was the third celebrity to be voted off the ITV show on Monday (2 December).

She caused concern by not appearing on spin-off show Unpacked, and deleting all her social media posts related to the jungle.

The former X Factor judge today (4 Decemeber) released a video to “clear a couple things up” and explain what had been going on.