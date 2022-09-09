Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some of Friday’s 9 (September) TV scheduling has been changed.

The 96 year old monarch died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (8 September), according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

The Queen was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and her son Charles will be succeeding her as the nation’s new king.

It has been revealed that many channels around the country have changed their schedules following the Her Majesty’s death.

Here’s what we know.

ITV to air Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign at 8.30pm

This tribute will be presented by British presenter Jonathan Dimbleby, charting Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign. The feature-length documentary will show the role that the Queen played in all areas of her life.

Channel 4 to air Hobby Man at 8pm

In today’s episode, Alex Brooker invites Andi Oliver to Yorkshire. The duo visit York’s National Rail Museum, then head over to the Yorkshire Gliding Club near Thirsk.

BBC Two to air Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing at 9pm

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer are making a return for a fifth season. In tonight’s episode, they’re travelling to the River Exe in Devon.

Channel 4 to air Gogglebox at 9pm

The 20th series will see the return of fan favourites such as the Siddiqui family and Lee and Jenny.

BBC Three to air Canada’s Drag Race at 9pm

This episode of the Canadian RuPaul spin-off will see Olympic gold medallist Sarah Nurse as a guest judge. She will evaluate the participants recording their own verses for a mix of the national anthem.

Sky Atlantic will air Munich Games at 9pm

Sky Original released a trailer for Munich Games earlier this month. The fast-paced, high-stakes political thriller, starring Seyneb Saleh, Yousef Sweid, Sebastian Rudolph and Dov Glickman, comes from the writer of global TV hit Fauda and tells the story of two agents – one Israeli, one German - who must work together to stop a terrorist attack 50 years after the Munich Massacre.

BBC Two to air Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling at 9.30pm

In this new series, Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh travel up the west coast of Scotland on an adventure to discover the different ways people experience the great Scottish outdoors.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II