It’s the end of an era for University Challenge: after 28 years in the role, Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as host.

The 72-year-old presenter has presented the long-running quiz series since its revival in 1994.

He is, however, in the process of filming one last series, which will run from 29 August through to next Summer.

The BBC has already revealed that a new host will be announced within a week, and has already been decided upon.

Here is a breakdown of some of the frontrunners for the position.

Fiona Bruce

Journalist Fiona Bruce (Getty Images)

Journalist and Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce has a storied history with the BBC, also presenting on series including Antiques Roadshow, Crimewatch and BBC News at Six.

She is considered one of the most likely options to take over from Paxman.

Sandi Toksvig

Comedian Sandi Toksvig (Getty Images)

Danish-English comedian Sandi Toksvig is another widely floated possibility for the presenting role.

Toksvig has experience working with quiz shows before – she took over from Stephen Fry as the host of the BBC Two panel series QI in 2016.

Richard Osman

Presenter Richard Osman (Getty Images)

Osman ticks a number of boxes when it comes to the University Challenge role. He’s an experienced presenter for one thing, best known for his role alongside Alexander Armstrong on Pointless.

He’s also a bestselling novellist, which may hold him in good stead when it comes to the intellectual credibility needed to host University Challenge.

Osman has, however, spoken about his desire to step back from presenting to focus on writing, making him an unlikely choice at this moment in time.

Amol Rajan

Amol Rajan, former editor of The Independent (John Phillips/Getty Images for Advertising Week)

The Telegraph has claimed that BBC media editor and one Radio 4’s Today presenter Amol Rajan is leading the race to replace Paxman.

Rajan, a former editor of The Independent, previously appeared on a celebrity edition of University Challenge, serving as captain of the University of Cambridge Downing College alumni team.

Dara Ó Briain

Comedian Dara O Briain (Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain has more than proved himself an assured quizmaster, having hosted comedy panel show Mock the Week for nearly two decades.

With Mock the Week recently cancelled by the BBC, it’s more than possible that Ó Briain will land himself a prominent presenting role elsewhere.

Whether his brand of irreverant humour is considered the right tone for University Challenge, though, remains to be seen.

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade (Getty Images for Chivas Brothers)

Most University Challenge viewers agree that anyone taking over the role of host needs to be something of an intellectual.

Ayoade, the presenter, filmmaker, writer and actor, certainly fits the bill. Could the former IT Crowd star be an option for the role? Only time will tell.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

An admittedly outside shout for University Challenge, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been suggested by some fans as a potential candidate to fill the Paxman void.

With Hammond primarily known for light morning entertainment, it’d be a bit of a change of tack from the BBC – but you never know!