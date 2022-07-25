BBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth

Old clips of some of the nation’s most treasured TV presenters have been uncovered as part of the BBC’s launch of a new library of footage from its history.

BBC Rewind offers viewers the chance to watch clips from as early as 1948, in celebration of the corporation’s 100th anniversary.

Many clips have not been viewed publicly since they were first broadcast.

This video shows broadcasters David Dimbleby, Andrew Neil, and Jeremy Paxman in some of their early reports, as well as an interview with former tennis player Sue Barker.

