Vanessa Feltz criticised for ‘rudely’ snapping at Celebs Go Dating relationship experts

‘Vanessa Feltz isn’t coming across well,’ one viewer complained

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 01 September 2023 09:43
Comments
Vanessa Feltz talks about ‘terrible shock’ after end of relationship with Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz is being criticised for “rudely” snapping at Celebs Go Dating’s relationships experts.

The broadcaster signed up to the show after ending her 16-year relationship with Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu, who was unfaithful, earlier this year

Feltz revealed that she “had to end” their romance after receiving a “terrible shock”, telling her followers: “I honestly didn’t now what to say to you on Instagram. And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve.”

Feltz discussed the break-up on This Morning, where she sad she felt “humulitaed”, and Ofoedu confirmed on social media that he had cheated on the presenter.

On the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating, Feltz struggled to consider dating someone who she described as “identikit of the relationship that I’ve just come out of”.

After being taken to one side by the show’s experts, Feltz explained: “So this is a gentleman, charming, handsome, who is in a band, who tours – so the last thing I want is some itinerant, horny musician. I’ve had that.”

Expert Anna Williamson replied: “So you’re closed off?” To which Feltz hit back: “I am, and I don’t wish to be corrected on that.”

Williamson’s co-expert, Paul Carrick Brunsonthen, then stepped in, stating: “But we’re not here to convince you to go back on your feelings. We’re just trying to dissect what we heard.”

But Feltz, growing increasingly irritated, replied: “Well, it’s not hard to dissect as I’ve explained it clearly to you. You should understand me the first time I say it, because I’ve said it with the utmost clarity.”

Her words did not go down well with viewers, who called Feltz “rude” on social media.

Vanessa Feltz grew irritated after being told she was ‘closed off’ on ‘Celebs Go Dating’

(E4)

“I feel like Vanessa Feltz isn’t coming across well on #CelebsGoDating at all…” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Vanessa Feltz is actually so rude wow.”

Elsewhere, Feltz was branded “ignorant” and “arrogant“. Despite this, the broadcaster is receiving some support, with many explaining her response as being a reflex after being hurt by her recent break-up.

“Vanessa is far too recently damaged to even be entertaining going on this show,” one person wrote, adding: “She needs to step back and heal.”

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4.

