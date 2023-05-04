Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans are being treated to a brand new all-stars series that’s currently airing on ITV.

The reality show has welcomed back many former contestants who will be having another go in the jungle – only this time it’s pre-recorded and filmed in South Africa, not Australia.

Contestants on I’m a Celebrity... South Africa include former athlete Fatima Whitbread and controversial retired supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Another celebrity taking part is actor and presenter Joe Swash, who first appeared on the series in 2008, when he won the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Swash...

In the early years of his career, Swash made minor appearances in television series such as Casualty, The South Bank Show, The Bill, and LOL: Laugh Out Loud. His most famous role was as Mickey Miller in EastEnders from 2003 to 2008.

After he left the soap, Swash starred on I’m a Celebrity, and if it hadn’t been for the show, he would never have met his now wife, Stacey Solomon.

Having won the flagship series in 2008, Swash went on to present I’m a Celebrity’s ITV2 spinoff series. Then in 2010, he met Solomon, who had also just won the series, and the pair started dating.

They have since gone on to have three children together and tied the knot in 2022.

“I’m a Celebrity holds a big place in my heart,” the 40-year-old told ITV. “I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spinoff series on ITV2 for ten years. I met Stacey whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle.”

I’m a Celeb isn’t the only reality show that Swash has won: in 2020, he was crowned winner of the 12th series of Dancing on Ice.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV.