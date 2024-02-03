Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer UK? The clues and hints so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK has returned with a new cast of singing celebrities, and super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with working out their identities.

The hit ITV show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, returned on 30 December when the first six characters were introduced to viewers.

In their first appearance, Piranha faced off against the confident Chicken Caesar.

Piranha was noticeably shyer than their rival. Piranha’s video opened in an underworld water. “It’s pretty scary being underwater, other piranha’s snapping at you,” he said.

“I dream of getting away, with plenty of fish in the sea, I’d rather be elsewhere. Somewhere with more stablity.”

“It’s no laughing matter. It’s so much safer out here.”

Piranha was seen running around a fairground, fleeing clown faces and ghost rides.

“This place is just petrifying,” he said. “Not to mention I’m terrified of what you’ll think when you get to look at my singing.”

Piranha on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Piranha proceeded to sing a magnificent rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion.

Ross joked that it could be American actor Steven Seagal due to Piranha’s pronunciation of “Seagull”, but admitted he had no idea. Ora said Piranha was one of the best vocalists they had on the show, and wondered if it was jazz-pop singer Jamie Cullum.

McCall joked that her initial guess was Yvette Fielding, but wondered if it was US singer Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block. Gilligan thought it could be British singer Sting.

On social media, fans were much more certain about Piranha’s identity. Many viewers were convinced it was McFly singer Danny Jones, pointing to the hint about “Motion” (in the ocean), his past playing for England in Soccer Aid (England was in white on the map), and the four clowns in the fairground (four members of McFly).

Piranha’s clue was: “Piranhas are hungry, piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night.”

In week three of the competition, Piranha’s clues included hand soap and performed Bruno Mars’s “Treasure”.

Gilligan used the “soap” clue to guess that the mystery celebrity was former Boyzone singer and Coronation Street star Keith Duffy, while Ross thought that Piranha might have prior singing experience and could be Gaz Coombes from the rock band Supergrass. McCall thought it was American singer Donnie Wahlberg, while guest judge Jennifer Saunders thought it would be Marti Pellow.

Mo Gilligan guessed Piranha could be Boyzone singer and Coronation Street singer Keith Duffy (left, onstage with Ronan Keating) (PA Archive)

Piranha’s week three clue was: “This is now the second time I’ve fallen out with the jocks,” and “I’ve gone to the nurse’s office again, it’s like 2005 all over.”

Later clues included a Brazilian-Portuguese English dictionary, a sketchbook, and a guidebook to fish in the Amazon.

“It must be a world record. The others ha-ha at this piranha. I’ve got to get myself into gear and show I’m a different...kettle of...fish. Whoa! What was that?” they said.

“Is this a dream? Is this a fantasy? I don’t want to get caught just yet...”

The week five item clues included a fortune teller, the words “puzzling” and mysterious“, a Stop and Go sign, and a magpie.

“It doesn’t take much to get my knees knocking... and my body rocking, but this is fin-tastic,” Pirhana teased.

“Standing up in front of the dads and mums, daughters and the rest, I’m not letting stage fright freeze me in place. Waah! A piranha’s usually less barker, more biter. But I’m such a nervous fish, I should see a doctor to master my fears.”

They added: “There’s still a fair way to go. My goal is to just keep swimming. Please give me your love tonight. Not another seagull! Me no likey!”

Whoever triumphs in the final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

Bubble Tea became the fourth contestant to exit the series following Rat, who was unveiled as Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas, Chicken Caesar, who was unmasked as presenter and actor Alexander Armstrong and Weather, who was revealed to be legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick.

Last week, fans hailed “the best reveal” the show has ever had, after character Owl was unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.