Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

How did Jeffrey Dahmer die and who is his killer Christopher Scarver?

The murderer at the centre of Netflix’s contentious new drama was killed in the Nineties

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 08 October 2022 22:28
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

Netflix’s newest addition to its true crime canon, which has sickened fans and drawn criticism from Whoopi Goldberg, tells the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Read our key points to know about the true story behind the show here – and read about how he died in prison, below…

Dahmer’s death

On 28 November, 1994 – just two years after his sentencing – Dahmer was beaten to death by Christopher Scarver, a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Recommended

The 34-year-old Dahmer had left his cell to conduct cleaning work, and he was accompanied by Scarver and another inmate, Jesse Anderson. The three men were left unsupervised in the showers of the prison gym for approximately 20 minutes.

At about 8:10am, Dahmer was discovered on the floor of the bathrooms with severe head wounds, having been bludgeoned with a metal bar and having had his head struck against a wall.

He was pronounced dead one hour later in hospital. Anderson was beaten with the same weapon and died two days later from his injuries.

Scarver, who was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in 1990, told authorities he attacked the pair and hidden the metal bar in his clothing before the killings.

Upon learning of his death, Dahmer’s mother Joyce told press: “Now is everybody happy? Now that he’s bludgeoned to death, is that good enough for everyone?”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Christopher Scarver's mugshot, taken in 1992

Some of the families of Dahmer’s victims responded positively to news of his death, while others thought he had escaped punishment. Catherine Lacy, the mother of victim Oliver Lacy, said: “The hurt is worse now, because he’s not suffering like we are.”

In 1995, Scarver was sentenced to two additional terms of life imprisonment for the murders of Dahmer and Anderson.

More than 20 years after the incident, Scarver spoke out for the first time about why he killed Dahmer.

Scarver said that he fatally struck Dahmer after growing unnerved by the killer, who he claimed would fashion severed limbs out of prison food and drizzle them with packets of ketchup as blood.

“He would put them in places where people would be,” Scarver told The New York Post.

Recommended

“He crossed the line with some people – prisoners, prison staff. Some people who are in prison are repentant – but he was not one of them.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is out now on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in