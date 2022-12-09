Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has baulked at Charlize Theron’s suggestion that Kim Kardashian can “get way more off the ground” than Meryl Streep.

Speaking recently about the state of the entertainment industry, Theron said “the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents... has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does.”

She continued to The Hollywood Reporter: “They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.”

Speaking about Theron’s claim on The View Thursday (8 December), Goldberg said: “I don’t think that’s true.”

“Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would’ve happened,” she told her cohosts. “She can’t do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it.”

Theron has “more pull in the industry than I’ve got in the industry”, Goldberg added.

(Left to right) Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Kardashian and Charlize Theron (Getty Images)

“You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years,” the host said about her 2022 movie about Emmett Till.

She concluded: “I’d never minimize [Kardashian], but Warner Bros is not going to say yes to a movie because she wants to do it.”

While presenting Theron with an award at The Hollywood Reporter’s recent Women in Entertainment Breakfast, Seth Rogen took the opportunity to roast Kardashian for failing to appear at the event.

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” he asked the audience.

“I have seen every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I know she is not doing something more important than this,” he said. “I’ve seen 100,000 hours of her.”

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the reason Kardashian missed the awards ceremony was due to a scheduling conflict.