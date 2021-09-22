Fans are remembering Sex and the City star Willie Garson in the wake of his death aged 57.

The actor, who was best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch on the series, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

While his death was confirmed by his family on Tuesday (21 September), his cause of death was not.

Earlier this month, Garson shared his final tweet, a post which carried extra poignancy following his death.

“BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS,” he wrote on 5 September.

“LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH [sic] KINDNESS.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has been reshared more than 6,000 times and liked by more than 25,000 Twitter users.

Many fans have used the post to pay their respects to Garson, with one commenting: “His final tweet was about kindness [broken heart emoji].”

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins reshared the tweet with the words: “Amen. RIP xx.”

Actor Hollie Marie Combs wrote: “Willie was a good, sweet human. This is a terrible loss. Rest well kind Sir.”

“We should set a date for a "Be Kind For a Day" type event. If everyone did this just once, we would see a lot of differences disappear. Can we make this a thing?” another tweet read.

“I can’t believe this was your last tweet,” one fan commented.

Garson had recently been filming the Sex and the City sequel mini-series And Just Like That, with executive producer Michael Patrick King saying that he had been “sick” during the process.

Cynthia Nixon led celebrity tributes to Garson, writing: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost Willie Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show-business lore.”

Matt Bomer, who starred opposite the actor in White Collar, wrote: “Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience, and love.

“The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me. I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: someone who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile.”