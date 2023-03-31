Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zach Braff has shared his mixed feelings of sadness and joy at Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial coming to an end.

On Thursday (30 March), jurors found that Paltrow was not at fault for a 2016 ski collision, effectively awarding the Goop founder and actor a symbolic $1.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who had claimed Paltrow crashed into him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort in Utah and was seeking $300,000 in damages, was found to be 100 per cent at fault for the ski accident.

During the high-profile case, clips and photos from inside the courtroom were shared widely and memed on social media, with fans obsessing over everything from the lawyers’ lines of questioning and Paltrow’s body language to her “courtroom chic” outfits.

Following news of the verdict, Scrubs star Braff, who had been closely following the case and even suggesting which actors should star in a fictional film adaptation, shared his thoughts.

Commented on an Instagram post by journalist and pop culture commentator Evan Ross Katz, Braff wrote: “This was simultaneously way too long and not long enough.”

Also commenting on Katz’s post, former Saturday Night Live cast member Cheri Oteri said: “Now she’s free to start her friendship with Sanderson’s lawyer. Girls Trip!!!”

“This whole thing needs to be made into an Aubrey Plaza movie,” added activist Munroe Bergdorf.

Braff’s comment (Instagram)

Paltrow did not react to the verdict on Thursday, but touched Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him as she left the courtroom.

She previously said she felt “very sorry” for his health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and had instead been the “victim”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One clip that went viral from the trial came on​ Friday (24 March), when the actor took the stand and gave a bizarre answer when asked how she had suffered as a result of the 2016 crash.

“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” she dryly responded.

The comment was widely mocked, including by comedian Busy Philipps on social media.