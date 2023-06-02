Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of former television host Caroline Flack, who took her own life, has issued a heartfelt plea to Phillip Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”

The disgraced ex-This Morning host has hinted at having suicidal thoughts, saying his daughters had saved his life after he admitted having lied to his bosses to cover up his affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield compared himself to the former Love Island presenter, who killed herself in 2020 after learning she would be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

When asked in a BBC interview how he was feeling, Schofield said: “I think I understand how Caroline Flack felt.”

Christine Flack claimed ITV had not learnt lessons from her daughter’s death and alleged the channel “treats presenters as commodities”.

ITV bosses say they were “badly let down” by Schofield, who told the BBC on Friday he does not believe he will ever work in television again.

“What am I going to do with my days? I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”

But he said the “relentless” reports about him were having a “catastrophic effect” on his mind, adding: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. I have lost everything.”

When asked about Schofield’s facing the constant coverage on BBC Newsnight, Ms Flack said that was how Caroline felt.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Every day she would try to be a bit stronger, which I should imagine Phillip is. But you get more and more thrown at you.

“It’s not only him, it is his daughters. Luckily he’s got them there for support ... Everybody suffers – but not as much as him.”

Ms Flack said Schofield, who knew Caroline and was very upset when she died, was “realising even more now what she went through”.

He must put his side of the story, otherwise, it’s just speculation, she added.

“I hope he’s done the right thing. I hope he feels better. I hope people now will let it settle. He’s lost his job, he’s lost his world. I think that’s enough for anybody.”

ITV has not learnt anything after her daughter’s death about its duty of care, she claimed.

A young Flack pictured alongside her twin sister Jody and mother Christine (PA)

“They treat them as commodities. I know it’s a lovely job and they earn money. But also the television stations earn money from them.

“But they’re not commodities, they’re people. And they’re employed. And if my employer didn’t take care of me, there’d be all hell to pay. And there’s not. They’re just sidelined, and they’re not protected.

“They could have someone speaking for him really, whether he did right or wrong.”

By admitting he had lied to ITV, his agent and friends, he safeguarded them, she said. “I can’t imagine a group of people working that close that weren’t aware of something.

“I hate the thought that Phillip and this young man are going through such an awful time.

“Wait to see what happens. Let’s hope for the best. I send my regards to Phillip and the young lad, and hope they get over this. Don’t do anything silly.”

ITV co-presenter Alison Hammond broke down in tears while discussing Schofield’s BBC interview.

Recommended Phillip Schofield agrees to comply with ITV external review

In response to Ms Flack’s about Schofiel and the broadcaster, ITV said: “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Phillip made assurances to us and his agency, which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

“As a producer and broadcaster, ITV takes its responsibilities around duty of care seriously and has robust and well-established processes in place to support the mental and physical health of employees and all those we work with.”