Warner Bros scrap new Batgirl film after over £57m spent on its completion

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 03 August 2022 11:58
'Irredeemable' 'Batgirl' movie gets 'shelved' by Warner Bros. despite $70M price tag: source

Warner Bros have scrapped the new Batgirl film ahead of its release, despite over $70m (£57.4m) already being spent on its completion.

The DC film, which was filmed in Glasgow, starred Leslie Grace as protagonist Barbara Gordon and was due to be released this year.

Michael Keaton had reprised his role as Batman for the movie, with other big names such as JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser in the billing.

A Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said the decision reflects “leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”

