Kazakh president asks for help from Collective Security Treaty as unrest continues

Twelve police officers and dozens of protesters have been killed in extraordinarily violent protests in Kazakhstan.

Explosions and gunfire were heard in Almaty, the country's largest city, on Thursday in another day of unrest.

Government buildings were stormed and set ablaze as protests against soaring energy prices turned violent.

One of the deceased officers was found beheaded in escalating unrest that poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.

After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city Wednesday, demonstrators continued to try to storm more buildings overnight.

“Dozens of attackers were liquidated,” police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told state news channel Khabar-24, using a term common to describe the killing of people thought to be extremists.