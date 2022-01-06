Kazakhstan protests –live: ‘Explosion and gunfire’ in Almaty as 12 police among dozens killed in unrest
Twelve police officers and dozens of protesters have been killed in extraordinarily violent protests in Kazakhstan.
Explosions and gunfire were heard in Almaty, the country's largest city, on Thursday in another day of unrest.
Government buildings were stormed and set ablaze as protests against soaring energy prices turned violent.
One of the deceased officers was found beheaded in escalating unrest that poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.
After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city Wednesday, demonstrators continued to try to storm more buildings overnight.
“Dozens of attackers were liquidated,” police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told state news channel Khabar-24, using a term common to describe the killing of people thought to be extremists.
Foreign minister denies suspending entry of foreigners
Kazakhstan's foreign ministry denied a media report on Thursday that the entry of foreigners into the country had been suspended, the Sputnik news agency quoted it as saying.
Earlier, the RIA news agency had quoted the Kazakh embassy in Uzbekistan as saying that Kazakhstan had temporarily suspended entry for foreigners amid widespread protests.
'Soldiers fire at protesters’
Soldiers are firing at protesters and cars on the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Thursday.
Explosions and gunfire heard in Almaty as military vehicles move in
People on the ground in Almaty have heard gunfire and explosions near Almaty’s main square.
It is unclear at this stage if there have been any further casualties or deaths.
Military vehicles have been seen moving in as authorities attempt to quell the violence.
Explainer: What’s behind the violent unrest?
Protests began on the weekend over anger at a spike in fuel prices but morphed into calls for reform, my colleagues Rory Sullivan and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar report.
12 police officers and dozens of protesters killed
Dozens of protesters and 12 police officers died during extraordinarily violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze, authorities said Thursday.
