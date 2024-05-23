Taiwan drills – live: China surrounds island with mock invasion in ‘blow for US’
China detests newly elected Taiwanese president as ‘separatist’
A furious China has launched major military exercises surrounding Taiwan, saying they are “punishment” for the comments of newly elected Taiwanese president Lai Ching-Te.
China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, derides Mr Lai as “separatist”, and earlier this week denounced Mr Lai’s inauguration speech in which he called on China to stop its threats and said the two sides of the strait were “not subordinate to each other”.
Taiwan has scrambled its own jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army started joint military drills, involving the army, navy, air force and rocket force, in areas around the independent island at 7.45am.
Denouncing China’s drills, Taiwan’s defence ministry called it an “irrational provocation that has jeopardised regional peace and stability”. It said that though Taiwan does not seek conflict, it “will not shy away from one”.
Experts said that while China’s drills are clearly designed to send a message to Taiwan’s new president, “this is also certainly a blow to the US” which has pledged to protect the island from invasion.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Thursday 23 May, where we provide the latest on the tensions brewing between China and Taiwan as Asia’s superpower launches mock drills around the island state.
