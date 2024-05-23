For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

China‘s has declared two days of major military exercises simulating an invasion of Taiwan, a provocative move that it describes as “punishment” for the island’s newly-inaugurated president.

Dozens of Chinese fighter jets carrying live missiles were scrambled towards Taiwan on Thursday morning without any advance warning, and Beijing conducted mock strikes in targeted areas around the island.

The drills are thought to be the most expansive yet, encompassing areas that include Taiwanese islands near to the Chinese mainland, and are by far the biggest since the aftermath of then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the region in 2022.

China’s mock strikes hit simulated high-value military targets, ships and warplanes of the “enemy” and were conducted in coordination with naval ships and missile forces, according to Colonel Li Xi, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command.

The drills came three days after Lai Ching-te – a man Beijing detests as a “separatist” – took office as Taiwan’s new president.

Taiwan has responded by scrambling its own jets and putting missile, naval and land units on alert. Its presidential office expressed regret that China was threatening the island’s democratic freedoms, as well as regional peace and stability, with its “unilateral military provocations”, but said people should rest assured Taiwan can and will ensure its security.

China‘s “irrational provocation has jeopardised regional peace and stability,” the island’s defence ministry said. It said Taiwan will seek no conflicts but “will not shy away from one”.

“This pretext for conducting military exercises not only does not contribute to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but also shows its hegemonic nature at heart,” the ministry’s statement said.

A Taiwan Air Force C-130 aircraft takes off at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu ( Reuters )

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has reacted angrily to Mr Lai’s inauguration speech on Monday, in which he called on Beijing to “accept the reality” of Taiwan and stop threatening the island with war.

Mr Lai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, and rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims. He says he has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed.

The drills, which began at 7.45am local time, are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan, as well as areas around the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin, said the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

A ship is seen near a fishing port in Taiwan’s Kinmen on 23 May 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

They focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrols, precision strikes on key targets, and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the “joint real combat capabilities” of the forces, China‘s military said.

“This is also a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces,” the command added.

A ground staff walks next to a Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu ( Reuters )

China‘s state broadcaster CCTV said Mr Lai’s inauguration speech was “extremely harmful” and China‘s countermeasures are “legitimate, legal and necessary”.

Mr Lai’s speech was a confession of a desire for Taiwan independence and undermined peace and stability across the strait, it said.