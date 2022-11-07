Jump to content

Viral video of China driving test draws comparisons to other countries

Video with than 11 million views provokes laughter and awe on Twitter

Shweta Sharma
Monday 07 November 2022 11:16
A video of a drivers’ licence test in China has gone viral on social media, setting off a trend by mocking comparisions to other countries.

The video clip, viewed more than 11 million times, was shared by a businessman, Tansu Yegen, on Twitter. “Driver license exam station in China,” he tweeted.

The short, 48-second-long clip that is fast forwarded, showed a driver navigating a zig-zag lane through an eight-shaped track and parallel parking the car and then driving through the eight track again in reverse.

The video has left social media users awestruck and led to praise as well as hilarious reactions.

Several Twitter users have used the video to take an aim at their own countries’s lax driving rules and dangerious situations on the road, with others saying the test is too difficult.

“Looks more like a fast and furious audition,” a Twitter user named Ron said. “So they basically want us to be GTA drivers,” another user said, comparing it to the Grand Theft Auto series of video games.

Several social media users from India, South Africa, Uganda and other countries shared memes to suggest people can get drivers’ licenses in their countries by bribing officials instead of taking a difficult driving test.

Another user pointed out that the difficulty level was similar in Taiwan, sharing a photo of a parking space in S-tracks. “The parallel parking has to be done in one shot, no back-and-forth. If you fail twice, you are out,” the user said.

A Pakistani user identified as Dr Aqsa said: “Thank God its not in Pakistan else I wouldn’t get driving license”.

In more hilarious comparisions, people in Brazil and Indonesia took a dig at road safety rules in their countries and shared videos of people driving in their most dangerous situations or violating rules.

