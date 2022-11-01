Baffled baby gawks at beardless father after seeing his new look during peek-a-boo

The hilarious moment a baby’s jaw hit the floor when he saw his dad without a beard for the first time ever.

Michael Balderson, 42, made the grand reveal during a game of peek-a-boo, when he appeared clean-shaven.

Apparently in absolute shock, 11-month-old Theo stood gawking at his father, totally baffled.

“After about 20 seconds he realised it was still me but even towards the end of filming the video, he didn’t seem completely convinced,” Michael said.

