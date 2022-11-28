✕ Close BBC journalist covering protests ‘beaten and kicked’ by Chinese police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.

Several foreign journalists have been arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.

It comes as the BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Sky News reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they are being followed by police.

China is the only major economy to continue with lockdowns, regular testing and quarantine measures for its citizens in order to fight the pandemic.

Despite growing public unhappiness at the measures, many local authorities are strengthening their Covid restrictions in the face of growing numbers of cases.

On Sunday, the country recorded a total of 39,506 new Covid infections – a record high for the fourth day in a row.