China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
BBC journalist ‘beaten and kicked’ by Chinese police
Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.
Several foreign journalists have been arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.
It comes as the BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Sky News reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they are being followed by police.
China is the only major economy to continue with lockdowns, regular testing and quarantine measures for its citizens in order to fight the pandemic.
Despite growing public unhappiness at the measures, many local authorities are strengthening their Covid restrictions in the face of growing numbers of cases.
On Sunday, the country recorded a total of 39,506 new Covid infections – a record high for the fourth day in a row.
UK foreign secretary calls beating of BBC journalist ‘deeply disturbing'
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said the beating of a BBC journalist by Chinese police is “deeply disturbing”.
Grant Shapps also commented that it was of “considerable concern” that cameraman Edward Lawrence was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.
Mr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the process going on, for being beaten by the police.
“I know that’s (of) considerable concern.”
The business secretary also told LBC radio: “Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanct.”
He said it was “unacceptable” for journalists to be “caught up and involved and indeed arrested” when they should be “fully entitled to cover things freely”.
Mr Cleverly tweeted: “Media freedom and freedom to protest must be respected. No country is exempt.
“The arrest of BBC journalist EP-Lawrence China is deeply disturbing. Journalists must be able to do their job without intimidation.”
Security minister Tom Tugendhat warned the arrest was “an echo of the repression the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is attempting elsewhere”.
“China’s attempts at state repression here in the UK remind us of the urgent need to defend our own freedoms,” he said on Twitter.
It was reported that China’s foreign ministry contested the BBC statement, claiming Mr Lawrence did not identify himself as a journalist.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reportedly said the BBC’s account did not reflect what had happened.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says country not aware of any protests
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular briefing on Monday that China was not aware of any protests abroad calling for an end to the zero-Covid policy.
Asked about the protests at home, the spokesperson said the question did not “reflect what actually happened” and said China believed the fight against Covid would be successful with the leadership of the party and the cooperation of the people.
China protests spread to cities around the world
Protests against China‘s strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity with rare displays of defiance in China over the weekend.
Small-scale vigils and protests have been held in cities in Europe, Asia and North America, including London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney, according to a Reuters tally, organised by expatriate dissidents and students.
Dozens of people attended most of the protests with a few drawing more than 100, the tally showed.
The gatherings are a rare instance of Chinese at home and abroad uniting in anger.
“It’s what I should do. When I saw so many Chinese citizens and students take to the streets, my feeling is they have shouldered so much more than we have,” said graduate student Chiang Seeta, one of the organisers of a demonstration in Paris on Sunday that drew about 200 people.
“We’re now showing support for them from abroad,” said Chiang.
BBC accuses Chinese police of ‘beating and kicking’ journalist covering Covid protests
The BBC has accused Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists while they were covering protests against the stringent Covid-19 measures in China.
The broadcaster said on Monday that it was “concerned” over the arrest and treatment of camera operator Edward Lawrence, who it said was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night.
“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a BBC spokesperson said.
Stuti Mishra reports:
BBC says journalist ‘beaten and kicked’ by police while covering protests in China
BBC says it is ‘concerned’ over arrest and treatment of cameraperson Edward Lawrence
Grant Shapps says ‘no excuse’ for media covering China protests to be beaten by police
Business secretary Grant Shapps said there was “no excuse” for the Chinese police to physically assault mediapersons covering protests after the BBC said its journalist was beaten and detained in Shanghai.
“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Monday.
“I know that’s a considerable concern.”
The BBC has accused the Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists Edward Lawrence while covering protests against the Communist party’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in China.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Grant Shapps says ‘no excuse’ for media covering China protests to be beaten
Remark comes as China says BBC cameraman ‘did not reveal his journalist identity at the time’
Shanghai protestors clash with police over strict lockdown policy
In pictures: Protesters confront policemen in Beijing
Protestors in Beijing have confronted police as they took to the streets to demonstrate against China’s zero-Covid policy.
Protesters detained in Shanghai as China reaffirms ‘unwavering’ support to zero Covid
Police in China detained at least three people on Monday after hundreds of angry residents clashed with them in Shanghai as rare protests over China’s stringent zero-Covid policy spilt over to the biggest cities.
China’s Communist Party reiterated the government’s commitment to strict zero-Covid policy as the country recorded the highest number of cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.
A wave of unprecedented anti-government protests against the lockdown as well as calls for greater political freedom has gripped China over Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy three years into the pandemic.
Shweta Sharma has more:
Protesters detained in Shanghai as China reaffirms support to zero Covid
People take to the street as highest number of Covid cases recorded for fifth straight day
Welcome to our live blog where we will keep you updated on the latest from the China anti-lockdown protests.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies