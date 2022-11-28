Chinese police make people delete photos from phones amid anti-lockdown protests

Police in China have made people delete photos from their phones amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests, a BBC journalist has said.

Ed Lawrence, who the broadcaster has said was arrested and “beaten” by police, captured officers asking for pictures to be deleted from devices as demonstrations against strict anti-Covid measures broke out across the country.

Protesters are demanding that the zero-Covid policy, in which strict local lockdowns can be imposed if just a few cases are found, be relaxed.

At least three people were arrested on 28 November amid clashes between residents and police in Shanghai.

