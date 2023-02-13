China prepares to shoot down ‘object’ near naval base after US downs fourth in 8 days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China is preparing to take down an unidentified “object” flying above waters near a major naval base in Qingdao.

The “relevant authorities” are preparing to shoot down the “object”, a worker at a marine development authority in Qingdoa’s Jimo district told local news outlet The Paper about the plans, reported Bloomberg.

The anonymous worker was not told what the “object” was.

The Jianggezhuang Naval Base in Qingdao is known for hosting both ballistic and nuclear attack submarines as well as China’s first aircraft carrier. It also houses the command headquarters of the country’s North Sea Fleet.

The Qingdao Marine Development Bureau sent a message to fishing boats that the “object” was detected over waters near Rizhao, said The Paper report, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The fishing boats were ordered to be on alert and “avoid risks” as well. The report did not say when it was sighted or when it will be shot down.

“If debris falls around your boat, please help take pictures as evidence. If conditions allow, please help salvage it,” the message said.

The bureau told The Paper that it had issued a security alert to nearby fishing boats.

The US military said it had on Sunday shot down an unidentified “object” over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Defence officials said they are still trying to establish the nature of the “object” and, when asked about unidentified flying objects (UFOs), said they were not ruling anything out.

“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” said General Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) and Northern Command and refused to rule out any theories.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said.

Since late January, four vessels, including a suspected Chinese balloon, that the US said was used for surveillance, have been entering US and Canadian airspace.

Beijing denied it was a surveillance airship, saying it was used to monitor the weather and had entered the US airspace by accident.