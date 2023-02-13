US doesn’t know what shot down Lake Huron ‘object’ is and doesn’t rule out UFO

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has not ruled out the possibility that an “object” it shot down on Sunday was an unidentified flying object (UFO).

In a statement, the Department of Defense said the “object” was shot down over concerns about its “potential surveillance capabilities”. The Pentagon, however, said it has yet to find out where it came from.

The military had downed the “object”, shaped like an octagon and flying at an altitude of 20,000ft over Lake Huron in Michigan, on Sunday afternoon by a missile launched from an F-16 fighter jet at the direction of president Joe Biden, based on the military’s recommendations.

“We are calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” US Air Force General Glen VanHerck told reporters.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” he said, on being asked about the possibility of the object being a UFO.

“I am not able to categorise how they stay aloft. It could be a gaseous type of balloon inside a structure or it could be some type of propulsion system. But clearly, they’re able to stay aloft.”

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a line of similar military actions taken after a Chinese balloon, that the US says was used for surveillance, was spotted flying over the continental US.

Two other objects were earlier shot down over the weekend, taking the total number of suspecious “objects” shot down by the US military to three. One of the objects was downed off the coast of Alaska while another was shot down over the Yukon.

“These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterise them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council said on Sunday.

The object “presented as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off but no discernible payload,” said one US official quoted by the Associated Press.

The US military had not seen any evidence of the objects being extraterrestrial, another anonymous official told news Reuters.

Democratic representative Jim Himes from Connecticut, who is on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was “very confident” that none of the objects “represented a threat to national security of the United States”.

“I am confident that they are very unlikely to have the kinds of surveillance capabilities that the Chinese balloon that was shot down had,” Mr Himes said on NPR’s All Things Considered radio programme.

“And the reason I say that is that if they were a threat, if they were a military action if they had dangerous capabilities, I am quite certain I would have been briefed on that.”

The Department of Defense declined to categorise other recently downed objects as “balloons” as well, noting unknowns about the objects and how they move, something the Pentagon is trying to determine.