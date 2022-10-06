For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan has warned it will deem any Chinese incursion into its airspace as a “first strike” and vowed to take them seriously as the self-governing territory seeks to deter Beijing from changing its “status quo”.

Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Wednesday said the definition of first strike has changed as China is violating its airspace with drones and fighter jets amid a recent spate of closer incursions.

Mr Chiu was replying to a question posed by a legislator who asked whether China’s aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan defined as “first strike” that would necessitate a response. He replied with a “yes”.

“In the past, we said we won’t be the first to strike, which meant we won’t do it without them firing artillery shells or missiles, et cetera, first,” Mr Chiu said.

“But now the definition has obviously changed, as China used means like drones. So we have adjusted, and will view any crossing of aircraft or vessels as a first strike.”

He reiterated China has “changed the status quo” of the Taiwan Stait and is “establishing a new normal”.

Tensions between Taiwan and China are ratcheting up and reached the highest point in decades after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Chinese president Xi Jinping’s warning and visited the island in August.

The trip enraged China, which claims Taiwan is its breakaway province and opposes any engagement of Taiwanese officials with foreign governments.

As a retaliatory measure, China announced a large-scale military exercise in the Taiwan Strait by firing its first ballistic missiles over Taiwan and sending warplanes across the strait’s dividing line.

Taiwan has so far responded to incursions of its air defence identification zone by issuing warnings, scrambling jets and activating anti-air missile defences.

Taipei will react militarily if Chinese forces invade the 12-nautical-mile (22km) territorial line, according to unnamed Taiwanese officials quoted by Reuters in August. So far, Chinese warships and aircrafts have not invaded the territorial line.

Responding to a question about recent drone flights over Taiwanese controlled islands, Mr Chiu said its forces will destroy Chinese vessels crossing the line irrespective of a first strike.

“First strike or not, as long as any China’s aircraft or vessel crosses the line, we will destroy it,” he said. “We have made the adjustment now.”

On 1 September, Taiwan shot down a civilian drone near Kinmen Island in what it considers as Chinese gray zone warfare tactics, including “drone harassment”.

He said the growing frequency of such incursions has ruptured the concept of a median line, which was drafted by the US to prevent China from firing missiles over Taiwan into Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Beijing has long denied its existence.

He said Taiwan will “try our best to avoid a minor incident that could escalate the situation”. “But if China continues with repeated actions, we will show our will,” he added.