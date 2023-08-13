Powerful explosion kills two at Chinese fish restaurant in Gaomi
Blast was powerful enough to knock a passsing car to its side, CCTV shows
At least two people were killed in China following a gas explosion at a grilled fish restaurant in the eastern city of Gaomi.
The explosion took place at around 7.15am this morning and was powerful enough to knock a car passing by to its side, according to a video published by local news outlet Beijing Youth Daily.
At least two more were injured in the incident, reported Chinese state media, adding that they were taken to the hospital.
The incident, which comes two months after a deadly restaurant blast in northwestern China, is now under investigation.
Earlier in June, a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in a residential area of downtown Yinchuan on the eve of a national holiday had left 31 dead and seven injured.
Following the incident, president Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across the country in which he directed all regions and related departments to address “all types of risks and hidden dangers” and launch campaigns to promote workplace safety.
Industrial accidents are common in China and are usually blamed on poor government supervision, cost-cutting measures by employers, corruption and a lack of safety training for employees.
On 1 May, at least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant during the country’s May Day holiday.
In February, 53 miners died following the collapse of a massive open pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.
In the same month, four people were detained following a fire at an industrial trading company in central China in November that killed 38 people.
