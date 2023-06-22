Plumes of smoke billow from Chinese barbecue restaurant as explosion kills 31

The death toll from an explosion which ripped through a barbecue restaurant in China’s Yinchuan on Wednesday night (21 June) has risen to 31, local authorities said Thursday.

Footage shows plumes of black smoke rising from the building after the blast, which happened at around 8:40pm on a busy street in Xingqing District of Yinchuan.

It was triggered by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant.

The explosion resulted in 38 casualties, with 31 people confirmed dead despite rescue efforts, while seven individuals, including one in critical condition, are currently receiving medical treatment.