Jimmy Lai trial latest: Hong Kong court to sentence media mogul after national security conviction
Briton faces life in prison in Hong Kong in national security trial
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on Monday in a closely watched national security trial that has drawn international criticism, including from the US and Britain.
The 78-year-old Briton was found guilty in December of two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under a China-imposed national security law, as well as a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material.
Lai, a pro-democracy campaigner and founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, has denied all wrongdoing but faces life in prison.
His family has raised renewed concerns over the diabetic man’s deteriorating health condition and alleged mistreatment in solitary confinement at a Hong Kong jail where he has been kept for foin solitary confinement ur years.
Among the allegations, Lai was found guilty of using Apple Daily as a platform to conspire with six former executives and others to produce seditious publications between April 2019 and June 2021, as well as to collude with foreign forces, including the US, between July 2020 and June 2021.
Prime minister Keir Starmer said he had a "respectful discussion" regarding Lai with Chinese president Xi Jinping during a recent trip to Beijing, though he declined to provide details.
Inside the Hong Kong newsrooms stifled by fear after Jimmy Lai’s conviction
When police raided the Apple Daily newsroom in 2021, journalists across Hong Kong understood they were watching more than the collapse of a newspaper. They were being shown the future.
A little over four years later, the conviction of the paper’s founder Jimmy Lai on sedition charges has merely formalised that state of affairs. The real impact has long since settled in, embedded in daily decisions about what can be written, who can speak, and how far the press can push in their pursuit of the truth.
What remains of journalism is editors identifying invisible red lines, protecting staff and ensuring their reporting does not expose journalists or sources, while reporters engage in self-censorship to escape harassment and intimidation by the government.
Jimmy Lai to be sentenced on Monday
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on Monday in a closely watched national security trial that has drawn international criticism, including from the US and Britain.
The 78-year-old Briton was found guilty in December of two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under a China-imposed national security law, as well as a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material.
Jai, a pro-democracy campaigner and founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, has denied all wrongdoing but faces life in prison.
Jimmy Lai’s teeth rotting and nails falling out in jail, his children say
The family of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised renewed concerns over their diabetic father’s deteriorating health condition and alleged mistreatment in solitary confinement at a Hong Kong jail.
Lai’s children said the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily has lost “a significant amount of weight”, with his teeth rotting and nails falling out.
He has been kept in a solitary confinement cell, where summer temperatures rise to 44C, for nearly four years for his alleged role in the pro-democracy protests of 2019, which led to Beijing imposing the national security law in the city.
“He has lost a very significant amount of weight, visibly, and he is a lot weaker than he was before,” his daughter Claire Lai previously told AFP news agency.
Jimmy Lai’s son says UK government did not do enough
The son of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has criticised the UK government for failing to press for his father’s release during the prime minister’s visit to China last week.
Sebastien Lai said his father’s imprisonment was not only a humanitarian and national security concern, but also a case where “our values are being locked up” alongside him.
“If it is so important then surely there should be some conditionalities put on my father’s release. The trip was a big thing to have been given away, the embassy as well,” said Lai, speaking at an all-party parliamentary group on arbitrary detention.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to learn fate in national security case
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, is set to be sentenced on Monday following his conviction in December under Beijing’s imposed national security law.
The 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper could face a life sentence in a case that has drawn significant criticism from several foreign governments.
The judiciary confirmed on Friday that the sentencing session is scheduled for 10 am on Monday.
Lai, an outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party, was arrested in 2020 under the national security law, which Beijing asserted was necessary for the city’s stability after anti-government protests the previous year.
Jimmy Lai's marathon trial ran for 156 days
Jimmy Lai's marathon trial began in December 2023 and ran for 156 days. In 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law upon the Asian financial hub following mass and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Among the allegations, Lai was found guilty of using Apple Daily as a platform to conspire with six former executives and others to produce seditious publications between April 2019 and June 2021, as well as to collude with foreign forces, including the US, between July 2020 and June 2021.
He was accused of conspiring with activist Andy Li, paralegal Chan Tsz-wah and others to invite foreign countries to impose sanctions, blockades and other hostile activities against Hong Kong and China.
Inside the Hong Kong newsrooms stifled by fear after Jimmy Lai’s conviction
When police raided the Apple Daily newsroom in 2021, journalists across Hong Kong understood they were watching more than the collapse of a newspaper. They were being shown the future.
A little over four years later, the conviction of the paper’s founder Jimmy Lai on sedition charges has merely formalised that state of affairs. The real impact has long since settled in, embedded in daily decisions about what can be written, who can speak, and how far the press can push in their pursuit of the truth.
What remains of journalism is editors identifying invisible red lines, protecting staff and ensuring their reporting does not expose journalists or sources, while reporters engage in self-censorship to escape harassment and intimidation by the government.
Who is Jimmy Lai?
Sir Keir Starmer has landed in China for the first trip to the country by a UK leader in eight years, telling reporters that he will “raise the issues that need to be raised” with president Xi Jinping.
The prime minister has come under pressure from human rights groups to press for the release of British national Jimmy Lai, a former media tycoon and pro-democracy activist.
Mr Lai is facing a life sentence in prison after a Hong Kong court found him guilty of national security offences last December. He has already spent five years behind bars for his role in Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests.
Who is Jimmy Lai? British citizen and activist imprisoned by China
My father Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong imprisonment is not justice – Britain must act now
My father, Jimmy Lai, was ludicrously found guilty in a politically motivated trial in Hong Kong of trying to destroy the city he made his home in and which he loves.
His vocal dedication to democracy and human rights has been twisted into a violation of the city’s vague and draconian national security law.
As the owner of the largest pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, he was an obvious target for the Chinese Communist Party-backed government, which viewed him as a symbol of what it feared most: dissent.
One of the longest trials in Hong Kong’s history was an unjust legal process; there was no jury, and he was denied the lawyer of his choosing. The law was passed in the summer of 2020, and my father was arrested within weeks, with prosecutors pointing to things he’d done years before.
We knew that this verdict was coming. But we also know that this is not the end of the story. This is the beginning of a new chapter in the campaign for his release.
The jailing of a British citizen under a draconian national security law should halt any pretence of ‘normal’ relations with China, says Sebastien Lai, son of political prisoner Jimmy Lai. Silence is no longer an option.
My father Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong imprisonment is not justice – Britain must act now
Top judge warned that calls to free Jimmy Lai prematurely would undermine the city’s rule of law
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, Hong Kong's top judge, recently said that calls to free Lai prematurely would undermine the city's rule of law.
"Such demands not only circumvent the legal procedures established to ensure accountability under the law, but also strike at the very heart of the rule of law itself," he said.
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
