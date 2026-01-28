A message calling for the release of Jimmy Lai has been projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament and Tower Bridge.

78-year-old Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner and British national, has been in detention for more than five years having been arrested in 2020 under Hong Kong’s new national security law.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation projected messages urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to "be the hero" and "bring Jimmy home".

It comes as Starmer began a three-day visit to China on Wednesday (28 January) as he attempts to continue building bridges with Beijing.