Pelosi Taiwan visit – live: Chinese warplanes fly sorties in Taiwan Strait as tensions mount
China has strongly condemned first visit by a US House speaker since 1997, and even the White House has warned it might not be a good idea
As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
Tensions are high in China ahead of House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, with several Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Chinese warships and aircraft "squeezed" the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move described by one Reuters source as "very provocative".
Neither side's aircraft normally cross the median line.
The development comes as China has repeatedly issued warnings over Ms Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Over the weekend, Ms Pelosi departed Washington with a group of five other House members for a Congressional visit to the Indo-Pacific, with news reports saying this will include an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.
Ms Pelosi's plans include visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, her office has said publicly.
Although Ms Pelosi’s public comments did not mention Taiwan, a visit to the island is set to occur at some point during the trip, according to reports by CNN, the Financial Times and others.
The visit would be the first by a House speaker since then-speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia
Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Malaysia amid tight security.
Ms Pelosi kicked off her Asian tour in Singapore on Monday but her purported visit to Taiwan has raised tensions across the region.
While in Malaysia, Ms Pelosi is expected to call on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament before adjourning for a luncheon meet with prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, national news agency Bernama reported.
Ms Pelosi along with the Congressional delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security earlier today.
Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite China warnings, say reports
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to add a stop in Taiwan to the itinerary of a congressional trip she is leading to the Indo-Pacific, including an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.
The visit would be the first by a House speaker since then-speaker Newt Gingrich landed there in 1997, and would come despite warnings from Biden administration officials as well as Chinese president Xi Jinping that visiting the island would amount to Ms Pelosi “playing with fire”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington:
Pelosi reportedly set to visit Taiwan despite warnings from US and Chinese officials
Ms Pelosi would be the first US House speaker to visit the island since 1997
Chinese warplanes fly close to median of Taiwan Strait
Ahead of House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move described to Reuters by a source familiar with the matter as “very provocative.”
Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves including briefly “touching” the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby.
Neither side’s aircraft normally cross the median line.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
