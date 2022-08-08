Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

Beijing says it will conduct anti-submarine drills and sea assault operations

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 08 August 2022 10:55
Comments
Missiles fired from Chinese coast amid Taiwan tensions

China on Monday announced fresh military drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, amid rising concerns about the potential for conflict in the region.

The announcement came after Beijing initially said it would end military drills around the disputed island on Sunday, in a show of strength from China following the controversial visit of senior US politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The latests exercises would include anti-submarine drills and sea assault operations apparently targeting the US support for Taiwan in the event of a potential invasion, China's Eastern Theatre Command said. The duration and precise location of the latest drills were not yet known.

Exercises over the weekend involved missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing, angered over Ms Pelosi’s visit, also responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time along with suspending some lines of dialogue with Washington.

During the military drills, Chinese warships, fighter jets and drones manoeuvred extensively around the island.

Recommended

China maintains that Taiwan is a part of its national territory, even though the island has been self-ruled since it split from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war. This year, Beijing has beefed up its military activities around the island, including flying a record number of warplanes into its airspace.

Prior to the announcement of the latest drills, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen met visiting St Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister Ralph Gonsalves, telling him she was moved by his determination to visit despite China’s military pressure.

“Prime minister Gonsalves has expressed in recent days that the Chinese military drills would not prevent him from visiting friends in Taiwan. These statements have deeply touched us,” Ms Tsai said at a welcome ceremony.

Ms Tsai has called on the international community to “support democratic Taiwan” and “halt any escalation of the regional security situation" in the face of China's growing aggression.

The US rsays it emains committed to the “one-China” policy that extends formal diplomatic recognition to Beijing even while allowing defence ties with Taipei.

The US also heavy criticised Beijing’s actions in the Taiwan Strait, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling them “fundamentally irresponsible”.

“There’s no need and no reason for this escalation."

Recommended

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken called for a peaceful resolution between the two nations. “The differences between Taiwan and the mainland need to be resolved peacefully,” Mr Blinken said.

“What we’ve seen China do over the last few years is move away from a peaceful resolution of differences to doing so coercively and potentially forcefully.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in