Antony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan

Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state, has called for issues between China and Taiwan to be resolved peacefully.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this week has been condemned by China, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

“The differences between Taiwan and the mainland need to be resolved peacefully,” Mr Blinken said.

“What we’ve seen China do over the last few years is move away from a peaceful resolution of differences to doing so coercively and potentially forcefully.”

