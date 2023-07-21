✕ Close US soldier who fled to North Korea had served time in a South Korean prison

The family of the US soldier who fled into North Korea say he was grieving the loss of his young cousin and was not acting like himself.

Private 2nd Class Travis King, 23, who was set to board a plane to return to the US, was on a South Korean civilian tour to the border village known as Panmunjom when he darted across the border.

He was pictured wearing jeans, a black shirt and a black hat with the letters “DMZ” printed on it just moments before he crossed the border to enter the secretive country.

The US army has said he intentionally crossed the border as he was facing disciplinary action on his return to the US after serving nearly two months in detention in South Korea. An investigation is underway to determine if there was prior knowledge of Mr King’s plan in North Korea.

Expressing deep concerns over the well-being of Mr King, his uncle Myron Gates told NBC News that defecting was “out of his character”.

“I’ve never seen him get down like that, ever. Something’s going on. This is not his personality.”

His mother said she was “shocked” and just wanted him to return home.