‘Something’s wrong with him’: Family of US soldier detained in North Korea speak out

The family of a US soldier who crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea has spoken out.

Private Travis King, 23, ran into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, 18 July.

The cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division was released from a South Korean prison July 10 after serving two months for assault and was scheduled to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge.

He is believed to be detained in North Korea.

Carl Gates, grandfather of Mr King, said: “I think something wrong with him. He ain’t thinking clear. I don’t think he would just run like that.”