South Korean officials raided several intelligence and military sites as part of an expanding probe into suspected drone flights into North Korea that have renewed political tensions between the rivals.

A joint military and police task force said it searched 18 locations on Tuesday, including the country’s main intelligence agencies.

Officials said three active-duty soldiers and one intelligence agency employee were under investigation after the raid on the Defence Intelligence Command and the National Intelligence Service.

The investigation began after North Korea claimed in January that it shot down a drone near its Kaesong city. North Korean officials released photos of the drone’s debris and aerial pictures of buildings it had allegedly captured on the way in.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had urged Seoul to investigate the drone incidents and warned that any provocations would end in a “terrible” situation.

South Korea’s government initially denied any official role. President Lee Jae Myung said such an action would be like “firing a shot into the North”. He also warned his countrymen against flying drones north of the border, comparing it to “starting a war”.

He added that such action was creating unnecessary confrontation with North Korea and could negatively impact his country. However, investigators are now examining whether individuals linked to state agencies were involved.

In a statement, the task force said “it will thoroughly establish the truth behind the drone incident through analysis of seized materials and a rigorous investigation of the suspects”.

Prosecutors have already charged three civilians connected to the scandal. One of them has reportedly said he launched a drone to monitor radiation levels near North Korea’s Pyongsan uranium facility.

The Pyongsan plant is believed to be the country’s primary uranium mining and milling site, where raw uranium ore is processed into yellowcake, a concentrated form of uranium.

The investigation is also tied to the ongoing trial of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. Prosecutors allege he illegally ordered drone missions into the North to help justify declaring martial law in late 2024. Yoon was later impeached and removed from office after the attempt failed.

According to prosecutors, Yoon and others tried to provoke Pyongyang by flying drones over its capital and sending anti-North leaflets. They alleged the group “conspired to create conditions that would allow the declaration of emergency martial law”.

Relations between the two Koreas remain tense. North Korea has said drones from the South dropped propaganda over Pyongyang last year, while Seoul has accused the North of sending trash-filled balloons across the border.

Since taking office, Mr Lee has tried to ease tensions. He removed propaganda loudspeakers near the border and hinted that an apology to North Korea might be necessary, saying: “I feel I should apologise, but I hesitate to say it out loud.”

He added: “I worry that if I do, it could be used as fodder for ideological battles or accusations of being pro-North.”