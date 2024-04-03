For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake has caused widespread destruction acrossTaiwan, with its epicentre in the scenic beach town of Hualien.

Seven people have been confirmed dead so far as the search and rescue mission continues after the tremors dangerously tilted buildings, caused landslides and brought air, train and road traffic to a standstill for hours.

It was the most powerful earthquake to hit the island in 25 years with jolts felt across the east coast of mainland China, including Hong Kong, southern parts of Japan, and the Philippines.

At least 736 people have been confirmed as injured and 77 remain stranded, government officials said. The quake and aftershocks also caused 24 landslides and damaged 35 roads, bridges and tunnels across the country.

Rescue efforts are focused in Hualien city, from where most of the casualties and damage have been reported.

With a population of around 300,000, according to a 2020 census, the beach town attracts tourists from around the country and across the world.

Map provided by the US Geological Survey shows how the earthquake was felt on mainland China, and strongly impacted the capital Taipei to the north of Taiwan island (USGS)

Three hours by train from the capital Taipei, the quiet region is known for its natural beauty, including the nearby Taroko Gorge national park where three hikers have been reported dead.

The earthquake prompted tsunami alerts and evacuations in Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines which were later cancelled.

A red building is partially collapsed after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan (VCG via Getty Images)

In Taiwan, tsunami waves surged to nearly half a metre, equivalent to 1.5ft, in Chenggong, situated approximately 100km (62 miles) south of the earthquake’s epicentre.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30cm (about 1ft) was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the quake struck. Smaller waves were measured in Ishigaki and Miyako islands. It was shortly after the agency warned tsunami waves of up to three metres in Okinawa region.

An employee clears broken bottles on the floor of a supermarket in Yilan, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan (CNA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi suggested the danger is still not over as the second and third waves generated by the quake are expected to be bigger.