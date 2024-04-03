Moment toddler rescued from collapsing restaurant after deadly Taiwan earthquake

This is the moment a toddler is rescued from a collapsing restaurant following a deadly earthquake in Taiwan.

The young girl can be seen being carried through the window of the restaurant and placed safely in a woman’s arms, after the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years struck on Wednesday morning (3 April).

Seven people have been confirmed dead and more than 700 are injured as a search and rescue operation continues after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast.

The earthquake set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.