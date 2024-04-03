Taiwan earthquake – live updates: One dead and scores injured as 7.2-magnitude quake triggers tsunami
Japan issues evacuation alert after tsunami slams parts of Okinawa following earthquake in Taiwan
One person has been confirmed dead and more than 50 are injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast.
The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 7.58am local time, was located about 18km south of Taiwan’s Hualien city, said the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.4, though Taiwan’s own monitoring agency put it at 7.2.
Train services were suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was the subway service in Taipei, after multiple powerful aftershocks continued in the hour after the initial quake.
In Japan’s Okinawa, the first small tsunami waves have hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. That came not long after the meteorological agency warned there could be tsunami waves of up to three metres.
The seismology agency of the Philippines promptly issued a tsunami alert following the earthquake, advising residents to move to higher areas for safety.
In photos: Collapsed and tilted buildings, landslides and chaos after train services halted
Pictures emerging from Taiwan show collapsed residential buildings and rescue work being carried out to evacuate people from their homes and schools.
The powerful earthquake brought traffic to a standstill and threw items inside stores in disarray.
Power cuts and internet outages have been widespread across the island, according to the internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
Taiwan rocked by biggest earthquake in 25 years as 3m tsunami wave warnings issued
At least one person was killed and over 50 injured in Taiwan‘s biggest earthquake in more than two decades, prompting authorities across the region to issue tsunami warnings.
Taiwan’s monitoring agency measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck at 7.58am local time, about 18km south-southwest of Hualien city at a depth of 35km.
Videos showed people experiencing violent shaking across Taiwan and there appears to be extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.
The effects of the earthquake were felt on mainland China and as far away as Taiwanese-controlled islands off the coast of China, said Wu Chien-fu, the head of Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring bureau.
Read Alisha Rehman Sarkar’s detailed report
Taiwan rocked by biggest earthquake in 25 years as 3m tsunami wave warnings issued
Taiwan, Japan and the Phillipines issue tsunami warnings after 7.2-magnitude quake
Japan issues warning for tsunami waves up to 3 metres
Japan issued an evacuation advisory for parts of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after a powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggered a tsunami warning.
The first small waves measuring up to 30cm have already hit Yonaguni Island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Warnings for tsunami waves of up to 3 metres were issued for a large area, although the alert was later downgraded.
However, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi suggested the danger is still not over as the second and third waves generated by the quake are expected to be bigger.
Epicentre of the earthquake in tourist city of Hualien
The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 18km south of the tourist city of Hualien, where multiple large buildings have partially collapsed.
Hualien last suffered a deadly quake in 2018, when a historic hotel and other buildings collapsed.
Taiwan‘s worst quake in recent years struck on 21 September 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 100,000 and destroying thousands of buildings.
Strongest earthquake in 25 hits Taiwan causing widespread damages
Taiwan‘s strongest earthquake in a quarter century struck off the island during the morning rush today, setting off tsunami alerts in the neighbouring countries.
The earthquake damaged buildings and prompted a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
A five-story building in the sparsely populated southeastern coastal city of Hualien, close to the epicentre, exhibited significant damage, with its first floor collapsed and the remaining structure leaning at a 45-degree angle.
In the capital, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes, while debris fell from some building sites.
Schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some also covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continued.
Train services were suspended and subways were in Taipei. A newly constructed above-ground line partially separated.
Traffic along the east coast was at a virtual standstill, with landslides and falling debris hitting tunnels and highways in the mountainous region. Those caused damage to vehicles, though it wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt.
