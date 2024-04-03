people looking at a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east (CNA/AFP via Getty Images)

One person has been confirmed dead and more than 50 are injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast.

The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 7.58am local time, was located about 18km south of Taiwan’s Hualien city, said the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.4, though Taiwan’s own monitoring agency put it at 7.2.

Train services were suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was the subway service in Taipei, after multiple powerful aftershocks continued in the hour after the initial quake.

In Japan’s Okinawa, the first small tsunami waves have hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. That came not long after the meteorological agency warned there could be tsunami waves of up to three metres.

The seismology agency of the Philippines promptly issued a tsunami alert following the earthquake, advising residents to move to higher areas for safety.